Tennessee: FBI raid no excuse for not filing campaign report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Campaign finance officials offered little sympathy Wednesday to a Tennessee Republican lawmaker who said he was unable to complete a recent election finance report due the FBI confiscating all his campaign files.

Newly sworn-in Republican Rep. Todd Warner was one of several state lawmakers whose homes and legislative offices were searched by federal agents earlier this year. Warner eventually sent an email to the Tennessee Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance Ethics Commission that he could not complete his most recent campaign finance report because he did not have access to key documents.

Warner's case was deferred to the Registry of Election Finance board, which disagreed with Warner's argument during a meeting Wednesday.

"You don’t get a pass just because the FBI raided your stuff. You have to do the best you can,” said Registry member Henry Fincher, a former lawmaker who joked that he's known for being the most lenient on report mishaps on the board.

“'The FBI took my paperwork' is not excuse for not filing your report,” Fincher added.

Neither Warner nor his attorney attended the meeting.