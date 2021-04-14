Stinging report raises new questions about Capitol security

The report faults the Civil Disturbance Unit for a lack of preparation. Guidance was lacking for when to activate the unit, how to issue gear, what tactics to use and how to lay out the command structure. Some policies hadn’t been updated in more than a decade and there was no firm roster of who was even in the division. Many officers didn’t want to be a part of it.

The timeline in the report also gives a more detailed look at Capitol Police movements, commands and conversations as the chaos unfolded. It recounts several instances in which police and SWAT teams rescued individual lawmakers trapped in the Capitol and sheds new light on conversations in which Sund begged for National Guard support. Sund and others, including the head of the D.C. National Guard, have testified that Pentagon officials were concerned about the optics of a military response.

The document quotes Army Staff Secretary Walter Piatt telling Sund and others on a call that “we don't like the optics” of the National Guard at the Capitol and he would recommend not sending them. That was at 2:26 p.m.; rioters had already smashed their way into the building.