South's Moon hopes to restart N. Korean diplomacy with Biden

Moon, whose single five-year term is to end next May, said he’ll focus on establishing lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula during his final year in office.

“I will not be pressed by time or become impatient during the remainder of my term. However, if there is an opportunity to restart the clock of peace and advance the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, I will do everything I can,” Moon said. “I look forward to North Korea responding positively."

Moon, who champions a greater reconciliation with North Korea, once shuttled between Pyongyang and Washington to facilitate the now-dormant nuclear diplomacy between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump. Inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation programs also flourished.

But the Kim-Trump diplomacy eventually fell apart during their second summit in Vietnam in early 2019 due to wrangling over U.S.-led sanctions on North Korea. Pyongyang later suspended communications with Seoul and halted all major joint cooperation programs.

Kim’s government hasn’t made an official response to the Biden administration's North Korea policy review. But his Foreign Ministry last week warned Washington of “a very grave situation” while criticizing Biden for calling North Korea's nuclear program a serious security threat in his address to Congress.

In January, Kim said the fate of ties between North Korea and the United States would depend on whether Washington would abandon what it considers a hostile policy on Pyongyang. North Korea has long wanted the United States to lift sanctions on it and provide a security guarantee.

