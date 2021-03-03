Solid sign-ups for Biden's new 'Obamacare' coverage offer

The numbers released Wednesday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, show that more than 206,000 people signed up for ACA coverage from Feb. 15-28. The figures are partial, since they only cover the 36 states served by the federal HealthCare.gov insurance market. National enrollment will be higher when totals from states running their own insurance websites are factored in later.

HealthCare.gov will be accepting applications through May 15, a period about twice as long as the regular annual open enrollment. The government has a $50 million advertising budget, five times what the Trump administration would spend on annual open enrollment.

Former President Donald Trump tried repeatedly and unsuccessfully to repeal “Obamacare" and refused to reopen enrollment because of the pandemic. Biden's special sign-up period features a special emphasis on reaching Black and Latino communities that have borne a heavy burden from COVID-19.

“Obamacare” now covers more than 20 million people through a combination of subsidized private plans and, in most states, expanded Medicaid.

Experts agree that job losses during the pandemic have led to more uninsured people, but it’s unclear how many more. Some estimates range from 5 million to 10 million, while the Congressional Budget Office suggests a lower number, more like 3 million.

