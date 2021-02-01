Senate set to confirm Buttigieg for transportation secretary

He'll also bring diversity to the Cabinet. There hasn’t been an openly gay Cabinet secretary before. Under President Donald Trump, Richard Grenell served as acting director of national intelligence and is openly gay, but did not have to face Senate confirmation as an acting director. In the late 1990s, Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott blocked a vote on President Bill Clinton’s pick for ambassador to Luxembourg, James Hormel, over his sexual orientation; Clinton ultimately installed Hormel with a recess appointment.

Buttigieg says he recalled watching the treatment of Hormel’s nomination as a 17-year-old and seeing the limits. Buttigieg says it proved to be an important crack in the glass ceiling for the LGBTQ community.

“As I was in that hearing taking those questions from senators, you could see my husband, Chasten, over my shoulder, and that is something that has never happened before for a Cabinet nominee,” Buttigieg, reflecting on the moment, told ABC’s “The View.” “My hope is that, in turn, makes it easier for the next person to come along, so that this is never even viewed as a barrier by a future generation.”

