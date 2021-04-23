Sen. Johnson on others getting shots: 'What do you care?'

In Wisconsin, more than 41% of the population has received at least one shot of vaccine and roughly 30% has been fully vaccinated. But demand for vaccinations has slowed in parts of the U.S. in a worrisome sign.

Johnson, a former plastics manufacturer with a bachelor’s degree in business and accounting, said he doesn't think people should feel pressured to get vaccinated.

“The science tells us the vaccines are 95% effective, so if you have a vaccine quite honestly what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?” Johnson said. “What is it to you? You’ve got a vaccine and science is telling you it's very, very effective. So why is this big push to make sure everybody gets a vaccine? And it's to the point where you're going to shame people, you're going to force them to carry a card to prove that they've been vaccinated so they can still stay in society. I'm getting highly suspicious of what's happening here.”

The interview ended before Johnson explained what he was suspicious of.

On Friday, Johnson issued a statement doubling down on his earlier comments.