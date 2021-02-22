School testing can be delayed but not canceled, feds say

Burr called for a conversation to consider “whether we need to pause for one more year the accountability and testing requirements as we grapple with the pandemic.”

Cardona countered that, without testing, it would be difficult for schools to know where to focus their efforts as they help students recover. But he also opposed a “one size fits all” solution and appeared to support flexibility.

“I don’t think we need to be bringing students in just to test them on standardized tests,” Cardona said.

The Biden administration’s new guidance tells states that, although testing in some form will be required, they can apply for waivers to be exempt from accountability measures related to the federally required testing.

Test results would not be used to measure progress toward long-term goals, for example, and it would not be used to identify struggling schools. It also would waive a requirement that states administer tests to at least 95% of students.

States will still be required to publicly share school report cards showing how students performed at the state and local levels, with breakdowns by race and other student characteristics.