School plotters often are bullied, suffer from depression

The goal is to take the information and use it so that schools can be better equipped to deal with the warning signs — and that doesn't mean expelling students found to be troubled.

“The study found expelling students doesn't eliminate the risk,” said Steven Driscoll, one of the authors. Instead, the key is to address bullying, provide mental health support and assess the impact of stressors in the home.

“No students should fall through the cracks,” he said.

The largest number of thwarted plots, 11, came in 2017. Many of the attacks were planned for April, when the Columbine shootings occurred. Most of the schools targeted were public high schools, and they were located in 33 states, with 37% in suburban areas, and 14% in cities.

The plotters were overwhelmingly male; five were female. The youngest was 11, the oldest 19. Most were motivated by grievances against them, usually peers and bullying. Many were suicidal or had depression. Eight had a desire for fame or notoriety.

More than half had been impacted by adverse childhood experiences like substance abuse at home or parental mental health issues, and many had intended to kill themselves as part of the attack and used drugs and alcohol.