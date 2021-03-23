S. Carolina senator suggests everyone be made militia member

State law allows the governor to call it up “in the event of or imminent danger of war, insurrection, rebellion, invasion, tumult, riot, resistance to law or process or breach of the peace" if the regular National Guard cannot handle the threat.

Evidence of a governor calling up anyone to arms is sparse in South Carolina's history. Corbin had to go back to the Revolutionary War and a revered South Carolina military officer.

“Not since Francis Marion and the Swamp Fox shooting at the British," Corbin said.

Corbin first introduced this bill in 2013 on the same day then-President Barack Obama proposed a ban on some assault rifles that did not pass. He said it was no coincidence he proposed it again in 2021 after another Democrat, President Joe Biden, took office.

“With a Republican administration in control in Washington, I didn't fear any gun confiscation," Corbin said.

Johnson noted for more than a decade, Republicans have been stoking fears that Democratic presidents would take away guns and nothing has happened.