 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruh roh! Biden pooch drops doggie doo in White House hallway
0 comments
AP

Ruh roh! Biden pooch drops doggie doo in White House hallway

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doggie doo in the White House?

One of President Joe Biden's dogs apparently deposited the pile of poo in the hallway outside the Diplomatic Reception Room, just off the South Lawn, on Wednesday.

Reporters accompanying Jill Biden on a trip to California spotted the brown stuff on the red-carpeted hallway as they waited just inside the mansion to be escorted to the first lady's motorcade.

It was unclear which pooch — Major or Champ — dropped the poo.

Earlier this week, Major, the younger dog, was involved in his second biting incident in March.

Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said the 3-year-old German shepherd “nipped someone while on a walk” on Monday. The person, who was not identified, was examined by the White House medical staff and returned to work without injury, LaRosa said.

He said Major was still adjusting to White House life. Both dogs had lived with the Bidens in Delaware before Joe Biden took office.

Champ, 12, and Major recently had returned to the White House after Major caused a minor injury to a Secret Service employee on March 8. They had spent some down time back in Delaware, and the president had said Major was being trained.

Champ and Major were later seen on the South Lawn before the first lady's motorcade departed Wednesday. Major was on a leash while Champ roamed freely.

What happened Wednesday wasn't the first known instance of dog poop inside the White House, given the long history of presidential dog ownership.

President Barack Obama’s dog Sunny liked to sneak off and poop in the mansion, his wife, Michelle, once said.

President Donald Trump did not have a pet at the White House.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News