Riot aftermath: Still-shaken lawmakers, troops stand guard

To that end, lawmakers gathered on the House floor Thursday evening to share their experiences, which will be recorded in the Congressional Record for historians and Americans to consult for generations to come. They spoke of being rushed from the floor and House gallery as the building was being breached. They spoke of the sight of guns being drawn by Capitol Police and the sound of a gunshot. And they spoke of the fear they experienced that day.

“We now have a Capitol ringed by these 7-foot fences with concertina wire. So the trauma that we’re feeling working in this sense of isolation is the trauma to our democracy,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. “Our goal, our responsibility is to restore that and not be defeated."

———

WHAT ABOUT ALL THOSE SOLDIERS IN THE NATION'S CAPITAL?

There are currently about 7,000 National Guard members in the city providing security. That number is expected to slowly go down to 5,000, and they are set to stay until about mid-March. The total cost for the deployment is expected to be close to $500 million.