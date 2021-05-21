Retired cop put in chokehold takes police case to high court

Now 76, Oliva said he still has trouble swallowing and his shoulder still hurts five years after the incident.

There is no sound to accompany the images from the day, but Oliva appears to be waiting in line to go through security and at no time physically resists the officers.

He said the trouble began when an officer asked him for his identification, which he indicated he already had put in a bin that was about to be scanned.

The officers and Oliva dispute precisely what was said. But at one point, Officer Mario Nivar approached Oliva with handcuffs at the ready. As soon as Oliva reached the metal detector, Navir grabbed him, applied a chokehold and wrestled Oliva to the ground. Oliva said he heard a popping sound as his shoulder was wrenched behind his back.

Oliva was charged with disorderly conduct, but the government later dropped the charge.

Nivar was assisted by two other officers, Mario Garcia and Hector Barahona. James Jopling, Nivar's lawyer, declined to make his client available for an interview or to respond to questions himself.

But lawyers for the other men described Oliva as obstinate in refusing to comply with repeated requests for identification and said the officers acted appropriately.