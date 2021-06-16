Report: Income losses let Manhattan DA candidate avoid taxes

“ProPublica has an ideology that they’ve been trying to put out with this series of articles, and I think it’s interesting and worth discussing whether we should have a wealth tax rather than an income tax,” Farhadian Weinstein told the AP. “But right now we have an income tax system. And so in the years that you don’t earn income, you don’t pay taxes.”

ProPublica reported that Farhadian Weinstein and her husband listed negative income for two of the four years in which they paid no federal income taxes. In the other two years, the nonprofit news organization reported, she and her husband listed about $1 million in earnings but were able to trim their bill through deductions.

The news report, based on troves of tax records ProPublica obtained for some of America’s wealthiest people, led to criticism for Farhadian Weinstein from some of her rivals.

Former Manhattan prosecutor Lucy Lang said Farhadian Weinstein was ill-suited to take over the Trump investigation, saying “the most high-profile tax evasion investigation in the country’s history” can't be entrusted to someone "who themselves has not paid federal taxes.”

Liz Crotty, another former prosecutor, tweeted: “Everyone should have to play by the same rules. That means paying your taxes too, not buying an election.”