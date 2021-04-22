Report: Federal agents unprepared for Portland protests

At a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari said the report out this week found the agency “did not properly exercise its authority” in Portland last summer.

“DHS was unprepared to effectively execute cross-component activities in Portland,” he said. “Specifically, not all officers had completed required training, had the necessary equipment, or used consistent uniforms, devices, and operational tactics.”

The deployment, which began June 4, had cost $12.3 million by August 31 while damage to Portland's federal courthouse was estimated at roughly $1.6 million, the report found. The agents deployed to Portland were from an alphabet soup of agencies, including the Federal Protective Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Secret Service.

The investigation surveyed the training provided to the 222 federal agents deployed to Portland as of Aug. 7 and determined that 36 did not complete training on criminal violations on federal property, which subjected DHS to increased liability. Fourteen of the 36 who lacked adequate training deployed less-lethal devices and munitions, the report found.