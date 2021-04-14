Report: Broad missteps left Capitol Police unprepared Jan. 6

Bolton found that in many cases department equipment had expired but was not replaced and some of it was more than 20 years old. Riot shields that shattered upon impact as the officers fended off the violent mob had been improperly stored, Bolton found. Some weapons that could have fired tear gas were so old that officers didn’t feel comfortable using them. Other weapons that could have done more to disperse the crowd were never staged ahead of the rally, and those who were ordered to get back-up supplies to the officers on the front lines could not make it through the aggressive crowd.

In other cases, weapons weren't used because of “orders from leadership,” the report says. Those weapons — called "less lethal" because they are designed to disperse, not kill — could have allowed the police to better push back the rioters as they moved toward the building, according to the report.