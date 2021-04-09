Portuguese judge to rule on trial for former prime minister

A Lisbon judge is due to rule Friday whether evidence gathered by public prosecutors is sufficient to put former Portuguese prime minister José Sócrates on trial for alleged corruption, money laundering and tax fraud.

Prosecutors allege that Sócrates pocketed around 34 million euros ($40 million) during and after his six years in office between 2005 and 2011.

Sócrates, who was a center-left Socialist prime minister, has denied any wrongdoing. He has described the allegations as “absurd” and says some of the money he is alleged to have received were loans from a close friend.

It was not clear whether Sócrates would attend the afternoon court session to hear the judge’s decision.

Both prosecutors and Sócrates will be able to file an appeal against the ruling.

Sócrates, 63, is suspected of being at the center of a web of shady corporate interests that paid for his influence to win contracts and gain business advantages in the construction, banking and telecommunications sectors. The charges reportedly run to some 5,000 pages.

The case has gripped Portugal since Sócrates’ arrest at Lisbon airport in 2014, and judge Ivo Rosa took the rare step of allowing Friday’s court proceedings to be broadcast live.