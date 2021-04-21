Police chiefs hail Chauvin verdict as a key step to healing

Activists dedicated to systemic changes to American policing have criticized those steps as far too limited. But Chauvin's conviction gave cautious hope to many who have watched officers face no criminal consequences for other killings of Black Americans, from the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner in New York City to last year's suffocation of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York.

Activist Isaac Wallner said Chauvin’s conviction suggested the country may be starting to take Black communities’ cries of police abuse seriously. But he said a single verdict won’t make him feel safe in his hometown of Kenosha, Wisconsin, where no officers have been charged in last year’s shooting of Jacob Blake.

“Until that day happens when police are afraid to abuse their badge, I’ll continue to be afraid of the police,” Wallner told The Associated Press. “As of right now, they’re not afraid because too many of them have gotten off.”

Law enforcement leaders in cities large and small said the verdict was just a first step.