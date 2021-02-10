Police beg help, senators flee in chilling Trump trial video

Though most of the Senate jurors have already made up their minds on acquittal or conviction, they were riveted, and sat silently. Rioters had rummaged through their desks in the very chamber where the impeachment trial is now being held. Screams from the audio and video filled the chamber. One Republican, James Lankford of Oklahoma, bent his head, a GOP colleague putting his hand on his arm in comfort.

"They did it because Donald Trump sent them on this mission,” said House prosecutor Stacey Plaskett, the Democratic delegate representing the Virgin Islands.

“President Trump put a target on their backs and his mob broke into the Capitol to hunt them down.”

Videos of the siege have been circulating since the day of the riot, but the graphic compilation amounted to a more complete narrative, a moment-by-moment retelling of one of the nation's most alarming days. It offered fresh details into the attackers, scenes of police heroism and staff whispers of despair.

Some senators acknowledged it was the first time they were grasping how perilously close the country came to serious danger.