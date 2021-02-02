Pivotal election figure leaving job under an unrelated cloud

Trump's campaign sued her that week, trying to prevent the results from being certified because seven Democratic-controlled counties in Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, let voters make corrections to mail-in ballots that were otherwise going to be disqualified for a technicality, like lacking a secrecy envelope or a signature.

“Whenever I wanted to go to the Supreme Court website or see if anything had happened in any of the cases, you would just look up Kathy's name, because she was the defendant in every single lawsuit,” said Democratic elections lawyer Adam Bonin.

None of the lawsuits alleging fraud was successful, and Boockvar did certify the results, sending Joe Biden's electoral votes to Washington.

“She was one of primary voices on TV for those two months, assuring people as to the integrity of the election and answering every question,” Bonin said. “She was exceptional, and she had a public role in this that no prior secretary of state has had to have here.”

Boockvar said she received death threats, and she choked up as she confirmed she required special security. She's been in contact with elections officials in other states who encountered similar problems.