Pilot views obstructed, alerts missing in midair plane crash

Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said the “see and avoid” system doesn’t work well in high traffic areas where the sight-seeing planes were traveling.

Chairman Robert Sumwalt read a statement of probable cause, which has not yet been approved by the board. He said the pilots didn’t see each other in time to avoid a collision. Contributing factors included “preoccupation with matters unrelated to duties such as attempting to provide passengers with a scenic view and physiological limits on the human vision, reducing the time opportunity to see-and-avoid other aircraft,” he said.

Staff members told the board the Otter pilot recalled seeing a white and red flash, then a tremendous collision.

The Beaver pilot’s view would have been obstructed by the airplane’s structure and a passenger seated to his right during the critical moments before the crash. The Otter pilot’s view was obscured by a window post, the staff said.

William Bramble, the NTSB’s human performance specialist, told the board that both planes were equipped with systems that track other planes, but visual and audible alerts weren’t working in either plane due to malfunctions.