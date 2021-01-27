Pension: Firm facing lawsuit tried to influence lawmakers

Stegmann testified that she, too, received a call from Onder’s office, asking her to attend the meeting.

Stegmann and Wiemann both declined to attend the meeting, citing the existence of the lawsuit.

The meeting didn't occur, but in December Onder wrote a letter to Stegmann asking about the pension system's legal strategy and asking to see the itemized legal invoices going to the law firm representing the pension. Onder said Catalyst had also offered to let him review a sealed document filed in the lawsuit that represented the private equity firm’s account of the issues in the case, and requested the pension fund's permission to see it.

Stegmann testified that she was not eager to let Onder see the legal bills because someone could get a sense of the pension fund's legal strategy. She told Onder that she would agree to Catalyst’s offer to let him view the sealed document only if the pension fund could also brief Onder on its side of the case.

Stegmann said the lobbying put her in an “impossible position.” She said she would ordinarily meet with Onder, whose pension committee post gives him influence. Typically the pension tries to maintain close ties with lawmakers but the lawsuit prevented that. The pension relies on funding from lawmakers to fully fund the system.