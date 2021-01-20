On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus

“I think the most important thing to say is that tomorrow starts a new day,” said Jeff Zients, Biden's choice to lead a new White House office that will coordinate the federal government's revamped response to the pandemic.

Biden started Inauguration Day by signaling he would seek a return to the Washington traditions and normalcy his predecessor upended.

As Trump, who declined to attend the inauguration, left from Washington in the morning, Biden and his family made their way to the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, the historic church where John F. Kennedy's funeral Mass was held. Biden was joined by Democratic and Republican congressional leaders for the service, a nod to the bipartisanship he hopes to inspire in the fight against the pandemic.

Biden's top priority is getting a grip on the pandemic, which reached another grim milestone on Tuesday when the U.S. surpassed 400,000 virus deaths. The coronavirus order includes calls for putting in place a mask mandate on federal property and extending the federal eviction freeze.

It also restores the White House's National Security Council directorate for global health security and defense to focus on domestic and global biological threats.