NYC's Eric Adams runs for mayor as the outsider's insider

He’s doubled down on crime prevention, saying the city needs to be perceived as safe if businesses are going to bring employees back to work after the pandemic and start investing in New York again.

“Both the reformers see me as one of theirs and the police see me as one of theirs. Very unique place I am in,” Adams said. He added, “I was an executive in the police department. I understand the operation of it. And I’m going to make sure that those commanders who fail to follow what I want to do, they’re no longer going to be my commanders.”

One of six children raised by a single mother who worked as a house cleaner, Adams spoke of carrying a garbage bag full of clothes to school because he feared his family would be evicted. He said he was beaten by police officers when he was 15 after he was arrested for trespassing.

Wanting to change the system from within, Adams joined New York City’s transit police in 1984 and became an NYPD officer when the transit force was merged into the larger department.

He rose to captain while maintaining a gadfly presence as co-founder 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, an advocacy group that sought criminal justice reform and spoke out against police brutality.