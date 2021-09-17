NY to eliminate jail time for most minor parole violations

“They have served their sentences under the dictates of the new Less is More, but they shouldn't have to wait until the enactment date,” Hochul said.

She said she's also working with New York City and the state corrections department to start transferring incarcerated people from Rikers Island to state corrections facilities.

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin sponsored the legislation, which has exceptions for parole violations that could endanger public safety, including if someone incarcerated for driving under the influence then went out driving.

People could also receive “earned time credits” to encourage positive behavior and would have the right to counsel during the parole revocation process.

“When you get to understand the complications ... around how technical parole violations can lead to more incarceration then the original crime in some cases, you say to yourself: ‘Was this done particularly to harm poor Black and brown communities, or was this done to keep us safe?’” he said. "It’s hard to imagine it was done to keep us safe.”

Republicans, who are a minority in the Legislature, have accused Democrats of focusing more on perpetrators of crimes than victims.

Lawmakers passed the legislation in June.

In New York, it's up to legislative leaders to decide when to send a bill to the governor. Typically, the governor's office will signal legislative leaders when they should send a bill.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0