NY attorney general names team that will investigate Cuomo

The governor has denied touching anyone inappropriately, and said some of the allegations are false. But he has acknowledged, and apologized for, engaging in “banter” in the office that some women interpreted as flirting. Cuomo has said he didn't realize at the time that his actions were harmful.

Joon Kim became the leader of the federal prosecutor's office in Manhattan in 2017 after U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired by President Donald Trump.

Before then, Kim held various top posts in the office including deputy U.S. attorney and chief of the criminal division.

During those years, the office investigated Joseph Percoco, a longtime Cuomo friend and top aide who was ultimately sentenced to six years in prison for accepting more than $300,000 from companies that wanted to gain influence with the governor's administration. Cuomo had once likened Percoco to a brother.

Clark is a New York City-based employment lawyer who has handled sexual harassment, disability discrimination and equal pay cases, among others. Early in her career, she worked on employment law matters with what was then the National Organization for Women’s Legal Defense and Education Fund; it’s now called Legal Momentum.