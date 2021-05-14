NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

THE FACTS: The video of a staged funeral is not recent or from Gaza — it circulated widely online in March 2020. Amid escalating violence between Israel and the militant group Hamas, social media users shared the video to falsely claim that Palestinians were staging funerals to gain sympathy. On Thursday, Israel said it was massing troops along the Gaza frontier and calling up 9,000 reservists ahead of a possible ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory, as the two bitter enemies plunged closer to all-out war, The Associated Press reported. As the fighting ramped up to levels not seen since 2014, social media users shared a year-old satirical video from Jordan of a group of young people carrying what appears to be a body on a stretcher, falsely stating that the video shows Palestinians staging a funeral this week in Gaza. In the video, the group disperses when they hear a siren, and the person lying on the stretcher also stands up and runs away. “Hamas tried to make a false funeral for a kid for tv... and than israel started to strike back... look what happend,” a false post on Facebook states. The post has more than 3,000 shares. Another Facebook user falsely claimed that Palestinians set up a fake funeral to present a “negative image against Israel.” In fact, the video first gained traction in March 2020 in Jordan. AP reported on March 21, 2020, as COVID-19 death counts rose in Jordan, that the country ordered all shops to close and people to stay off the streets. During that time, multiple social media accounts, including news outlets in Jordan, shared the viral video, which made light of the strict lockdown measures. The video reportedly shows teens jokingly carrying out a mock funeral to get out of the house.