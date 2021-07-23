Noem to headline GOP event in early-voting South Carolina

Like others possibly in the field, Noem has downplayed the prospect. When asked publicly about any White House ambitions, she has said her focus is on her 2022 gubernatorial reelection campaign.

But other actions — such as registering a federal political action committee and hopscotching through the early-voting states — suggest otherwise as Noem tries to carve out her niche among an early crowd of possible GOP rivals for the White House.

Noem, 49, has recently visited both Iowa and New Hampshire, as have Haley, Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Along with Pompeo, Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, she spoke at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference, where she critiqued fellow Republican governors for pandemic policies such as mask mandates.