RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislators have unveiled a new congressional district map that could endanger the political future of two GOP incumbents.
House Republican leaders unveiled their proposal in committee on Thursday. It’s meant to address a court order blocking use of the current U.S. House districts for the 2020 elections. Judges say that map is likely an illegal partisan gerrymander, helping to elect 10 Republicans and three Democrats in a state where statewide elections are closely contested between the parties.
The GOP leaders’ proposal could consolidate the districts of GOP Reps. George Holding and Mark Walker around urban Democratic centers, making it harder for them to get reelected.
Any map needs House and Senate approval.
House Redistricting Committee Chairman David Lewis says Senate GOP counterparts support the replacement in principle.
