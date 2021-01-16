More backlash for GOP's Hawley as Loews Hotel cancels event

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) —

Loews Hotels said Saturday it has canceled an upcoming fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, the latest fallout for the Republican lawmaker after the U.S. Capitol uprising.

The Republican senator from Missouri had staged an Electoral College challenge that became the focus of the Jan. 6 siege on Capitol Hill by supporters of President Donald Trump over baseless claims that Trump had won the November presidential vote.

“We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions,” according to a Twitter statement from the hotel. “In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels.”

The event had been scheduled for February at its Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando, hosted by Hawley-affiliated political committee, Fighting for Missouri, according to the Orlando Sentinel.