Minnesota House pulls $35M security fund for officer trials

Winkler said before cutting off the debate that it was impossible to meet the Senate halfway. He accused GOP senators of using their debate to “demonize, attack and make worse the trauma of people who've suffered so much already.”

Walz had proposed a $35 million State Aid and Emergencies (SAFE) account that would reimburse local governments, not just Minneapolis, for providing mutual aid for “unplanned or extraordinary public safety events.” They would include, but not be limited to, the trial of Derek Chauvin, which is expected to draw worldwide attention when it begins March 8, and the trial in August of three other ex-officers charged in the case.

Local, state and federal authorities have been preparing for demonstrations and potential civil unrest for months. They fear a repeat of violence that erupted after protests began in Minneapolis and spread worldwide, leading to a national reckoning over race. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.