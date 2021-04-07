Medic who shot 2 was assigned to medical research center

Portugal enlisted in 2006 and has been assigned to the Navy Medical Research Center in Frederick since September 2020; Nutt enlisted in 2018 and has had the same assignment since October 2019, according to their Navy service records.

The shooting took place at a warehouse rented by the research directorate to store supplies and equipment. The warehouse is located in the Riverside Tech Park, an office park several miles from the Army base. The warehouse is not staffed on a regular basis and is leased by a military contractor, Applehans said.

Woldesenbet shot the sailors with a rifle, police and military officials said. He then drove to the base, where gate guards who had been given advance notice told him to pull over for a search. But Woldesenbet immediately sped off, making it about a half-mile into the installation before he was stopped at a parking lot by the base’s police force. When he pulled out a weapon, the police shot and killed him, Fort Detrick's Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley said.

Fort Detrick is home to the military’s flagship biological defense laboratory and several federal civilian biodefense labs. About 10,000 military personnel and civilians work on the base, which encompasses about 1,300 acres (526 hectares) in the city of Frederick.