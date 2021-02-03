McCarthy condemns Greene remarks but blasts Dem 'power grab'

McCarthy met for 90 minutes late Tuesday with Greene, R-Ga., and aides said little about the outcome. The hard-right freshman has burst onto the national political scene after using social media to endorse outlandish conspiracy theories and violent, racist views.

“The best thing that could happen at this moment is for Kevin McCarthy to make clear that she should not be" on the education committee, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., a member of his party's leadership, told reporters. Jeffries said if McCarthy doesn't act, "We’ll be prepared to move forward.”

Greene was showing little sign of backing down. “No matter what @GOPLeader does it would never be enough for the hate America Democrats,” she tweeted early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, House Republicans planned a closed-door meeting later Wednesday in which Cheney’s political fate could be decided. The GOP’s farthest right wing was itching to oust Cheney, of Wyoming, from her post as the No. 3 House Republican after she voted last month to impeach Trump.

Cheney is a leader of her party’s traditional conservatives and is a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.