Mayoral candidates agree: St. Louis must tame the violence

Andrew Jones, in contrast, wants more money for police. Jones, 60, a utility executive, said that most killings are connected to drugs and gangs.

“We know these people who are the problem, and it’s only a small population of people who are committing these levels of crimes,” he said. Andrew Jones and Tishaura Jones are not related.

Reed agrees underlying issues such as poverty and mental health must be addressed. He said the city also must do a better job of arresting and convicting violent criminals. Two-thirds of homicides go unsolved, according to the city's police department.

“What I plan to do is focus every available city resource, and leverage state and federal partners, in going after unsolved cases,” Reed said.

Spencer favors a “focused deterrence” model connecting those at risk of committing violence to self-help resources, but making it clear those who cross into crime will face the consequences.

There have been several fatal police shootings of Black suspects in St. Louis in recent years. Spencer and Tishaura Jones said those shootings have shaken public faith in police and made crime-fighting harder.