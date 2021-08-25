Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

The state contends that parents, not schools, should choose whether their children cover up in classrooms.

“I take my rights and my freedom very seriously,” testified Jennifer Gillen, who supports the governor's order and has two sons in Lee County schools where there is no strict mask mandate. “Our rights are actually being threatened.”

Dr. Jay Battacharya, a Stanford University medical professor and researcher who also supports the governor's approach, said he typically masks up only when required to, or to make others feel at ease — not because he believes they prevent coronavirus exposure. “I don’t believe there is high-quality evidence to show masks are effective in stopping disease spread,” he testified Wednesday.

Asked what an acceptable death rate for children would be to justify continuing a strict mask ban, Battacharya said it’s an incorrect way of measuring the outcome. “I don’t think it’s right to say what are acceptable deaths. Compared to what? It’s a question of tradeoffs,” he said.