Lawmaker who ID'd rape accuser may lose committee assignment

Republican Rep. Wendy Horman said Giddings repeatedly used the ethics complaints to fundraise — ostensibly for her own defense.

But Giddings apparently didn't use the money to hire an attorney or to serve potential defense witnesses with subpoenas. Horman also took issue with Giddings' claim that she takes “a backseat to no one in protecting victims' rights.”

Rep. Brent Crane, a Republican, accused Giddings of repeatedly making “patently false” statements in media interviews and to the committee, including her claim that she was being targeted because she was running for lieutenant governor and that the committee worked with one of her political opponents. Giddings didn't declare her intent to run until after both complaints were filed.

“You can go ahead and report that narrative, but it is a baldfaced lie,” Crane said.

Giddings in her statement suggested that Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, also a Republican, “trumped up these charges” against her because he is also running for lieutenant governor.

Bedke was one of the two dozen lawmakers who backed the ethics complaint. Other lawmakers testified that he was one of the last lawmakers they asked to sign the already written complaint.