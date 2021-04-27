Largest firefighting plane may be sold for COVID-19 response

As the company weighs its options, two Washington state legislators sent a letter Tuesday to U.S. Congress members in Western states, urging them to find a solution to continue the SuperTanker's operations, which they described as the “biggest and one of the best weapons in battling the catastrophic fires.”

“Our time is limited, through this week,” they wrote. “A willing buyer, a group of investors or government loan guarantees is needed to step up and help protect our livelihoods, economy, and environment against this devastating enemy.”

During the 2020 season, there were 58,950 wildfires that burned over 15,816 square miles (40,963.29 square kilometers), according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Idaho.

The Global SuperTanker is one of several very large airtankers used to fight wildfires from above by dropping fire retardant and water. Once the retardant dries, it denies oxygen to the vegetation to prevent the spread of fire.

But some fire experts, like Andy Stahl, executive director at Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, are skeptical about the use of tankers and retardants for wildfire response because of the dangers that aerial firefighting poses, the specific environmental factors needed to operate the tanker and the overall expense of retardants.