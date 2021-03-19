LA mayor says vaccines by ZIP code would have saved lives

The state public health department announced Friday that the state’s two largest counties, Los Angeles and San Diego, have signed on to the plan. The governor’s office had initially planned for counties to sign contracts with Blue Shield, but they now are signing memorandums of understanding with the state.

California leads the nation in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with the poor, as well as African Americans and Latinos, accounting for a disproportionately high number.

When vaccines first became available in limited form in December, California followed federal recommendations and allowed vaccinations only for health care workers and the elderly and others in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Since then, Newsom has opened up eligibility to all people 65 and older as well as teachers, child care workers, farm and food workers, and emergency personnel. This week he added people with certain disabilities and underlying health conditions. On Friday, the governor said he expects to make everyone eligible for the vaccine by May 1 with supply ramping up.

Garcetti said he had joined other mayors in urging President Joe Biden’s administration to give vaccines directly to cities. He said the city could double the number of shots being provided, but supplies are constrained.