John Kerry thanks Europe for keeping climate efforts going

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry thanked Europeans on Thursday for keeping up the fight to slow global warming during the Trump administration and said the U.S. must recover lost time in the effort.

Kerry spoke remotely to an Italian climate meeting, in his first international address for the Biden administration. He said the United States was returning to the Paris climate accord with humility and ambition.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order hours after his inauguration on Wednesday, starting the process of getting the United States back into the nearly 200-country U.N. climate treaty. Countries in the accord commit to setting goals to cut climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions and to monitor and report their emissions.