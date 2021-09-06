Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady

More recent first ladies, like Laura Bush, who was an elementary school teacher and librarian, had stopped working outside the home after having children and were not employed when their husbands were elected. Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama were working mothers who decided against continuing their careers in the White House.

Jill Biden, 70, is forging a new path for herself and her successors.

The first lady has said she always wanted to be a career woman. She taught at the Virginia community college during the eight years that her husband was vice president and was not about to let the added responsibility of being first lady force her to give up a career she so closely identifies with.

“Teaching isn't just what I do. It's who I am,” she says.

Women made up nearly half, or 47%, of the U.S. labor force in 2019, according to Catalyst, a women’s workplace advocacy group.

Leaders of the nation's largest teachers' unions are pleased that one of their own is now in a position to help influence the administration's education policies and raise the profile of a profession in which many have long felt unappreciated.