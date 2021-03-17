Jan. 6 commission stalls, for now, amid partisan dissension

Republicans immediately objected last month to Pelosi’s proposal for the commission, which would create a panel of four Republicans and seven Democrats to “conduct an investigation of the relevant facts and circumstances relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol.” She has signaled she is open to negotiations on the commission’s partisan makeup, but has drawn a harder line on the scope.

The legislation does not mention Trump or his calls for his supporters who broke into the Capitol to “fight like hell” to overturn his presidential election defeat. But Republicans swiftly decried the broad latitude that the commission would have to investigate the causes of the insurrection. They also objected to a series of findings in the bill that quoted FBI Director Christopher Wray saying that racially motivated violent extremism, and especially white supremacy, is one of the biggest threats to domestic security.

The Republicans said the investigation should not just focus on what led to the Jan. 6 insurrection, but also on violence in the summer of 2020 during protests over police brutality — a touchstone among GOP voters, and an idea that Democrats say is a distraction from the real causes of the violent attack.