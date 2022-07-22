Iowa GOP U.S. House members vote against bill to protect birth control access

Iowa Republicans voted against a bill that passed the U.S. House Thursday largely along party lines that would enshrine in the law the right to use contraception nationwide.

Iowa Republican U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, of Marion, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, said the legislation went too far.

They said it would lead to more abortions, which supporters deny, allow the use of drugs not yet fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration and force health-care providers to offer contraceptives, even if that contradicted their religious beliefs.

Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, of Hull, also voted against the bill. Iowa Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, of West Des Moines, voted in favor.

Hinson instead introduced legislation co-sponsored with Miller-Meeks that would allow people over age 18 to access birth control pills over-the-counter that have already been approved by the FDA.

House Democrats blocked consideration of Hinson's bill.

Over-the-counter birth control pills are available worldwide, but are available in the U.S. only with a prescription. The FDA is currently considering whether to approve over-the-counter contraceptive pills from HRA Pharma.

Hinson said women should be able to access their preferred birth control method conveniently, and that it was particularly important for women in rural areas who may have to drive more than an hour to see their doctor.

Miller-Meeks, in a statement, said as a physician and former Iowa Director of Public Health she recognizes the need for increased access to affordable oral contraceptives and “common-sense legislation that both increases availability and protects women’s health.”

“However, I do not support H.R. 8373 because this bill permits non-FDA approved agents and devices that would put women’s health at risk, and it eliminates conscience protection laws and singles out that all providers would be required to administer contraceptives despite their moral or religious beliefs,” she said. “I believe that it is important to protect health-care workers and allow them to make decisions according to their sincerely held beliefs.”

It’s unclear whether the Right to Contraception Act will pass the evenly divided U.S. Senate, where they will need at least 10 GOP votes to defeat a filibuster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.