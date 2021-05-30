Iowa flap raises fears of politicized local election offices

That current reality has led election workers to quit or retire, or has made this line of work unpalatable.

A Republican on the Michigan state election board was not renominated by the party after he voted to certify Biden’s win. A spokesman for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania said about one-third of the state's county election officials have left their posts in the past year and a half. Threats, heavy workloads and misinformation are among the reasons.

Robert Brandon, president and CEO of the Washington-based Fair Elections Center, said it is crucial for these positions to remain as nonpartisan as possible in order to preserve trust in elections.

“If we really had people that were motivated purely by partisan politics running elections, then you would be concerned about the legitimacy of an individual election,” he said. “It would be a terrible turn in this country to undermine what is the most important part of our democratic process.”

In Scott County, the GOP-controlled board appointed a Republican who is a former Davenport alderwoman as the new county auditor. The board opted against a special election out of concern for its cost and efficiency, said the chairman, Ken Beck.