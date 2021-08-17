Indiana notifying 750K after COVID-19 tracing data accessed

“For one, our company did not `improperly access' the data. The data was left publicly accessible on the internet. This is known as a data leak," she said. “It was not unauthorized because the data was configured to allow access to anonymous users and we accessed it as an anonymous user."

Rethmeyer added that UpGuard “discovered this leaked information in the course of our research and notified the Indiana Department of Health since they were unaware of the leak."

She added that the company “aided in securing the information, in turn ensuring that it would no longer be available to anyone with malicious intent."

A message seeking comment on UpGuard's statement was left Tuesday afternoon with Indiana's health department.

Indiana officials said in their news release that UpGuard signed a “certificate of destruction” last week with the state to confirm that it had destroyed the data and not released it to any other entity.

Rethmeyer said that UpGuard has deleted “all the data in our possession."