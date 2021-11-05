 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indiana congressman deletes post, gets Twitter access back

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana congressman deletes post, gets Twitter access back

FILE - Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., right, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, exchange places at the podium during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Banks, an Indiana congressman regained control of his office Twitter account on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, after he deleted a post about a transgender Biden administration official that the social media company found violated its rules.

 J. Scott Applewhite

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana congressman regained control of his office Twitter account on Friday after he deleted a post about a transgender Biden administration official that the social media company found violated its rules.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks said he met Twitter’s demand that he delete his Oct. 19 post regarding Dr. Rachel Levine becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer in the U.S. uniformed services. Levine is also the nation’s assistant secretary of health.

Banks, an outspoken Donald Trump supporter and leader of the influential Republican Study Committee, had responded to the U.S. surgeon general congratulating Levine on her promotion in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps by writing: “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.”

The post was removed and his account put on hold Oct. 23 with a reference to Twitter rules that include a ban on “targeted misgendering” of transgender people.

People are also reading…

Twitter spokesman Trenton Kennedy said Banks went through steps to acknowledge the tweet violated the rules and was then able to post a video under the heading “I’m back.”

“That was the indication then that he had deleted the violative tweet and then regained access to the account,” Kennedy said.

Banks, whose district covers Fort Wayne and surrounding northeastern Indiana, has frequently drawn attention with right-wing social media comments. He said he stood by his post about Levine.

“Twitter provides a crucial platform for elected officials to communicate with voters, which is part of what makes Twitter’s biased and arbitrary censorship so dangerous,” Banks said. Fighting the left’s censorship will remain a priority of mine for as long as I’m in Congress.”

Kennedy declined to comment on Banks’ criticism of Twitter.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy picked Banks in July as the top GOP member for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the appointment of Banks, citing a need to protect the “integrity” of the investigation that has since been boycotted by House Republican leadership.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, bested a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio on Tuesday, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasted to victory in a second up-for-grabs congressional district in the Cleveland area.

Takeaways from Tuesday's elections: Bad omens for Democrats

Takeaways from Tuesday's elections: Bad omens for Democrats

The off-year elections for governor in Virginia and New Jersey tend to receive outsize attention, and the results are mined for deeper meaning about what they portend for the midterm elections the following year that determine which party controls Congress.

Watch Now: Related Video

Self-defense claim at issue in Arbery trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News