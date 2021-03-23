In South Dakota, Noem bends — partially — on transgender ban

Republican state Rep. Rhonda Milstead, the bill's primary sponsor, said she met with an attorney from the governor's office in December, before the legislative session, and received an assurance that if the bill made it to the governor's desk, she would sign it. But while lawmakers debated the bill, the governor's office did not weigh in, according to Milstead.

However, key business groups and figures lobbied heavily against the bill, including the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce. One member of the board of First Premier Bank, which recently worked with Noem to donate $100 million to a state scholarship endowment, traveled to the Capitol, in Pierre, to testify against the bill. If the NCAA canceled its tournaments, it would cost millions of dollars, putting up to 100 full- and part-time jobs at risk, warned the board member, David Zimbeck. Others worried that Amazon would cancel plans for a distribution facility in the state.

Meanwhile, the group of people perhaps most affected by the bill — transgender children and their families — say they have been left out of the conversation entirely.