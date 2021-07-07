In military authorization vote, Quakers claim a victory

“I think the moment is finally right,” Abrams said. Though it isn’t the first time the House has voted to repeal the 2002 AUMF, she noted that when it did so in 2020, it was with far less bipartisan support.

Abrams argued that FCNL benefits from relationships it has built with members of both parties, often by relying on a personalized form of advocacy. She recalled a recent meeting with a Republican lawmaker’s staff: When an activist for FCNL discussed the damage post-traumatic stress disorder can do to military families, a GOP aide perked up.

“Immediately the staffer in that meeting was able to connect with us and said, ‘You know, we experienced the same thing in my family,’” Abrams said.

The power of those relationships will soon be tested further. The 2002 AUMF is only one of several AUMFs, and Abrams said it isn’t currently being used for any ongoing military actions. However, a separate debate is already brewing around a 2001 AUMF authorizing war against the perpetrators of the September 11, 2001, attacks. Various presidents expanded its interpretation over the years — such as invoking it to justify aggression against the Islamic State group — and it is being used to defend ongoing military action.