In Illinois, Biden to push money for families and child care

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday turned his focus to pitching his proposed investments in families and education, using a visit to a community college in an Illinois swing district to highlight how his spending on so-called human infrastructure would boost the economy.

The president is visiting McHenry County College, a community college in Crystal Lake with a workforce development program and a child care center. He’ll promote his vision to invest in child care, health care, education and other important aspects of everyday life for Americans. His plans were shared by a White House official who insisted on anonymity to preview remarks before they were delivered.

Biden is putting a fresh focus on the portions of his economic agenda that didn’t make it into the bipartisan infrastructure deal that he signed onto in June. That package includes hundreds of billions of dollars of investments in roads and bridges, transit systems and broadband, but it constitutes only part of the $4 trillion in spending Biden has proposed as part of a broader plan to reinvigorate the economy and boost the middle class.