In a small New Hampshire town, the 2020 election still rages

But for others, the voter discrepancy has led them to ask larger questions about Trump's loss in November.

"I am not going to speculate on anything until I get the answers to the Windham thing, now that there are doubts about what is going on. I just want to know what happened in Windham," said Breton, a Trump supporter and the only board member to lobby for Pulitzer.

“I would think you would have to question voting among the whole state. Windham is just a microcosm of what is going on," he said. "If you can't answer the question of what happens to those votes, you might have questions about what happened to other votes in the state.”

St. Laurent dismisses the idea that Windham's results should cast doubt on the larger process.

Recounts are not unusual in New Hampshire, which elects 424 lawmakers every two years and allows candidates to request recounts if the difference in votes is less than 20% of the total ballots cast. There have been at least 15 recounts after each of the past four election cycles, with only a handful of outcomes changed.

The audit, she said, should help determine what went wrong. But for outsiders who see a wider campaign of voter fraud, it won't matter all that much.