Idaho lawmaker draws ire after saying moms should stay home

Rep. Charlie Shepherd, a freshman Republican from Riggins, claimed the grant would hurt “the family unit.”

“I don't think anybody does a better job than mothers in the home, and any bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don't think that's a good direction for us to be going," he said.

The outcry was swift and strong. Some upset Idaho residents started expressing dismay on social media posts tagged with the phrase “#OutOfTheHome." On Wednesday morning, Shepherd offered an apology on the House floor, saying he had meant the words as a compliment, not an insult.

“I realize how my remarks sounded derogatory, offensive and even sexist toward the mothers of this state,” Shephard told his fellow lawmakers. “I in no way meant to insinuate that mothers that work outside the home were at any fault in any way. I in no way think the father has any less responsibility or should play any less role than the mother in raising their children.”

The apology didn't stem the frustration for many.