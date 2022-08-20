How much could Iowans save in health care costs?

The White House on Thursday released state-specific estimates as to how much Americans stand to save in prescription drug and health care costs under the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law during the past week by President Joe Biden.
According to the White House, the act will cap prescription drug costs for hundreds of thousands of Iowa Medicare beneficiaries, reduce health insurance premiums for tens of thousands of Iowans by about $1,170 per year on average, expand coverage to about 15,000 Iowans, and cap insulin co-payments for the tens of thousands of Iowa Medicare beneficiaries that use insulin.
Here’s what the White House estimates the law will mean for Iowans:
Each year the $2,000 out-of-pocket cap for Medicare Part D drug coverage will benefit about 22,000 Iowa Medicare beneficiaries, according to estimates from the Kaiser Family Foundation
A $35 per month cap on insulin copays will benefit some 34,000 Medicare beneficiaries in Iowa that used insulin in 2020
About 3,500 Iowa Medicare beneficiaries who received partial help paying drug costs in 2020 would receive full help under an income-eligibility expansion for low-income subsidies
Some 56,000 Iowa Medicare beneficiaries would receive free vaccines for Medicare Part D, starting in 2023
About 72,000 Iowans with marketplace coverage would save about $1,170 on average annually from American Rescue Plan Act subsidies the Inflation Reduction Act continues through 2025
About 15,000 more Iowans at risk of becoming uninsured would have health insurance coverage next year due to extension of the American Rescue Plan’s premium tax credit provisions.
President Joe Biden hands the pen he used to sign the Democrats' landmark climate change and health care bill to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Tuesday in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.