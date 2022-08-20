How much could Iowans save in health care costs?

The White House on Thursday released state-specific estimates as to how much Americans stand to save in prescription drug and health care costs under the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law during the past week by President Joe Biden.

According to the White House, the act will cap prescription drug costs for hundreds of thousands of Iowa Medicare beneficiaries, reduce health insurance premiums for tens of thousands of Iowans by about $1,170 per year on average, expand coverage to about 15,000 Iowans, and cap insulin co-payments for the tens of thousands of Iowa Medicare beneficiaries that use insulin.